Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory of the Vuelta a España, sprinting from the front to take victory on stage 8 in La Manga del Mar Menor. The Dutchman beat Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the finish to follow up his stage 4 win in Molina de Aragón. He took a clear victory after sprinting from eighth wheel in the peloton, jumping from behind green jersey Philipsen to hit clear air at just inside 200 metres to go.