Intel has added yet another important name to its graphics research efforts. Anton Kaplanyan, a Ph.D. in light transport who played an important role in NVIDIA's RTX and DLSS developments, has joined Intel as Vice President of Graphics Research of Intel's AXG Group. Given his pedigree, the blue giant is likely looking for him to help develop the company's own super sampling solution. This rings especially true when one considers his July 2020 paper on Neural Supersampling, which does pave the way for related contributions to Intel.