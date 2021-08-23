COVID Cancels Concert

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony has announced that they will postpone their performance on September 18th due to the rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19. No date has been set for a makeup, however Executive Director Rich Frevert says they intend to reschedule it before the end of the 21-22 season. The symphony will be reaching out to ticket holders, if they have not already, to discuss ticketing options. If ticket holders have any questions they can contact wcfsymphony or the UNI box office.