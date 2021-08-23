Incoming W-SR Freshman Had Stroke

As school at Waverly Shell Rock begins Monday, one freshman will unfortunately not be there. Charlie Kramer suffered a stroke late last week, according to a Facebook post from Koula Kramer. The stroke was caused by blood clots, one of which still remains near his heart. In the latest update from Koula, Charlie was able to get up out of bed and sit in a chair for a couple hours and walk down the hallway of the hospital for a few feet. Charlie has not been able to communicate verbally since the stroke and does not have wrist or hand function but Koula is hopeful those will return. Doctors are hoping to see Charlie’s heart start to heal without introducing medication but may need to in the future. He still has fluid in his lungs and was on oxygen most of the day yesterday, however late in the day he was able to take that off for awhile. We have shared Koula’s updates on our Facebook page, KWAY Waverly.