Money Talk: Be sure to understand these annuity features before purchasing

Fosters Daily Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnuities are among the more complex vehicles available to investors. Fundamentally, annuities are simply contracts in which an insurance company agrees to make a series of guaranteed income payments to the investor over time. The complexity arises because insurers have designed these contracts to handle both the accumulation phase and spend-down phase and offer a multitude of different approaches for addressing both. As such, those considering adding an annuity to their financial plan, as well as existing annuity owners, should be sure to understand certain key features of these contracts.

