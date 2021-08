Automating your keyboard in Python is ridiculously easy, here's how to do it. You can easily set up scripts to do tasks for you in your sleep, literally. Here, I’ll show you how to do it using an example of converting thousands of PDF’s to .txt files. This is also a really useful thing to know how to do when working with any NLP project. I’ll also be writing some more follow-up articles on how to extract data from PDFs so keep your eyes peeled.