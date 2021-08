Urban Fellows is an exemplary program in TWU. In retrospect joining and partaking in the urban fellow’s program was a simple process but initially, I could feel the pressure. It was not till July that I found out about online volunteering which helped simplify the process. Along the way, I made a few friends and got to understand the importance of serving our community which will stay with me forever. Also, I got to understand how analytics might help play a part in how we can help ourselves as a world together which was neat. -Christian Akowuah.