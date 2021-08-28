Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 live updates: Judge rules governor stop banning mask mandates in schools

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO6TA_0ba50pR000

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 634,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 60.8% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest Developments

August 28, 2021

2 men die in Japan after receiving Moderna shots from suspended batch

Two men died in Japan after receiving shots of Moderna from a batch that was later suspended due to contaminants, Japan’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

The men were in their 30s and died this month, days after receiving their second Moderna doses, Reuters reported. Moderna’s Japanese partner Takeda pulled three lots of its vaccine in Japan Thursday, after reports of a foreign substance in the vials.

It’s not clear if the men died due to a problem with the shots and an investigation will take place.

“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," and the company is working closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health to investigate, Moderna said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iJag_0ba50pR000
NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A nurse takes a dose out of the vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 2, 2021.

The pause in Japan does not affect doses distributed in the United States.

Moderna put more than 1.6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine on hold last week in Japan after it was notified about the potential contamination in some vials of its vaccine.

To date, more than 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 110 million people in 45 countries, according to the company.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman and Sasha Pezenik

August 27, 2021

Florida still threatening school districts over mask mandates

Despite a court ruling Friday ordering Florida to stop enforcing a ban on school mask mandates, the state's education commissioner has since told eight school districts that they must drop their mandates by Wednesday or potentially face sanctions.

The districts notified on Friday -- which include Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Orange -- adopted mask requirements this month but had yet to hear from the state about repercussions.

In letters sent to leaders of the eight districts, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said he was opening investigations and threatened to withhold the salaries of school board members if the districts didn't reverse their mandates by Wednesday.

Two other districts have already been sanctioned by the state board of education.

State officials have said they plan to appeal Friday's ruling "immediately."

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

August 27, 2021

14 portable morgues headed to central Florida hospitals

As Florida continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 portable morgues are headed to central Florida hospitals.

ABC News confirmed the order with Lynne Drawdy, executive director of the Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition, which is sending the coolers.

Each portable morgue can hold up to 12 bodies, Drawdy told ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV .

The coolers will go to hospitals across central Florida, as some have reached morgue capacity due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, and are expected to arrive by Monday, according to WFTV.

August 27, 2021

Delta more likely to lead to hospitalization among unvaccinated than alpha: Study

A new peer-reviewed study estimates that the delta variant doubles the risk of being hospitalized if you're unvaccinated compared to the alpha variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMXYp_0ba50pR000
Nick Oxford/Reuters - PHOTO: A nurse works in a COVID-19 patient's room in the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital's intensive care unit in Oklahoma City, Aug. 24, 2021.

The study -- an analysis of more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases from the United Kingdom -- primarily included unvaccinated people, so the findings don't apply to vaccinated people with breakthrough infections.

Vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for both the alpha and delta variants.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

August 27, 2021

7 Southern states have ICUs over 90% full

Seven states, all in the South, have intensive care units over 90% full, according to federal data: Alabama (100%), Florida (94.98%), Georgia (94.68%), Louisiana (90.15%), Mississippi (92.07%), Oklahoma (91.68%), and Texas (93.86%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKHmb_0ba50pR000
John Moore/Getty Images - PHOTO: An EMS medic from the Houston Fire Department prepares to transport a COVID-19 positive girl, age 2, to a hospital on Aug. 25, 2021, in Houston.

The U.S. is continuing to experience its steepest and most significant increase in hospitalizations in seven months, according to federal data. On Wednesday alone, more than 12,800 patients were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, marking the highest number of patients seeking care over the span of 24 hours since January.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

August 27, 2021

50% of adolescents now vaccinated

Half of all U.S. 12- to 17-year-olds have had their first vaccine shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said at Friday's briefing, which he called "critical progress."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpCwP_0ba50pR000
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters - PHOTO: A 13-year-old student receives a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021.

"The vaccination rate among adolescents is growing faster than any other age group," Zients added.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said a new CDC report out of Los Angeles County showed that schools following the health agency's guidelines had 3.5 times lower cases during the winter peak as compared to case rates in the community. (This study did not account for the delta variant).

"Even when communities were experiencing high levels of COVID transmission, in the LA County study, layered prevention measures in schools provided a shield of protection, helped to keep COVID out of school and reduced the spread when cases did occur," Walensky said.

She continued: "I want to strongly appeal to those districts who have not implemented prevention strategies and encourage them to do the right thing to protect the children under their care."

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett

August 27, 2021

Judge rules Florida governor stop banning mask mandates in schools

A Tallahassee judge ruled Friday that Florida school boards can enact student mask mandates, going against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who in July issued an executive order that set off a public feud with school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfAlb_0ba50pR000
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP - PHOTO: Students at Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., wear face masks during anevent on Aug. 26, 2021.

Judge John C. Cooper found that a blanket ban on face masks in schools "does not meet constitutional muster" and ordered the Florida Department of Education to stop enforcing a state rule that requires districts to allow parents to opt-out of mask mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU3E1_0ba50pR000
Lynne Sladky/AP - PHOTO: Students walk out of iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami.

Cooper, over about two hours, picked apart the state's defense, saying the science presented during the weeklong trial did not support the state's argument against masking children.

Ten Florida school districts have adopted mask mandates for students this month. Two -- Broward and Alachua -- were sanctioned by the Florida commissioner of education, who said he would begin withholding the salaries of board members who voted to require masks.

DeSantis will "immediately appeal" the ruling, the governor's press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said in a statement. "This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts," Pushaw said.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Education said, "We are immensely disappointed that the ruling issued today by the Second Judicial Circuit discards the rule of law. This decision conflicts with basic and established rights of parents to make private health care and education decisions for children. ... We are committed to the fundamental rights of parents and will push forward on appeal to ensure that this foundation of democracy is upheld."

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

August 27, 2021

Kentucky sees 3rd-highest day of cases

As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, he said at a news conference Thursday, "I’m gonna admit up front today I’m a little emotional and a little raw."

"Seeing nearly 5,000 cases and 65 Kentuckians that we lost in just one day’s report is tough," the governor said, adding that "it is entirely preventable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLvMr_0ba50pR000
Amira Karaoud/Reuters - PHOTO: Visitors receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 21, 2021.

Hospitalizations have increased every day in the last 42 days, he said.

On July 14, there were 60 people in intensive care units. As of Wednesday there were 549, he said.

At the beginning of the summer Kentucky's positivity rate fell to 1.79%. It's now soared to 13.16%, he said.

August 27, 2021

Houston sees 5-fold increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations in Houston increased more than five-fold on Thursday as the city launched a new incentive program.

The Houston Health Department is now providing up to $150 in gift cards to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 740 vaccine doses were administered at the health department's eligible sites on Thursday, the first day of the program, marking a 51% increase over Wednesday's total of 121 doses.

Of the total shots administered Thursday, 658 were first doses and 82 were second dose, according to a press release from the health department.

August 26, 2021

SCOTUS suspends eviction moratorium

The U.S. Supreme Court suspended the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide eviction moratorium in an unsigned, 6-3 opinion Thursday night

"It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID–19 Delta variant. But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends," the court wrote. "It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here."

"If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it," it continued. "The application to vacate stay presented to THE CHIEF JUSTICE and by him referred to the Court is granted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLwzu_0ba50pR000
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this file photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020, renters and housing advocates attend a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions in front of the court house amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles.

Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan dissented.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki lamented the Supreme Court's ruling, saying the CDC moratorium "saved lives by preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

"As a result of this ruling, families will face the painful impact of evictions, and communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure to COVID-19," Psaki said in a statement, before reiterating President Joe Biden's call for states, localities, landlords and local courts to do what they can to prevent evictions.

The Biden administration has repeatedly called on Congress to act in regard to the eviction moratorium, but Republicans have opposed the proposals.

The CDC had issued a 60-day extension to the moratorium the first week in August after the previous one expired July 31.

-ABC News' Devin Dwyer

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 858

ABC News

ABC News

389K+
Followers
98K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Health Ministry#Reuters#Japanese#Nurphoto#Getty Images#Sony#Florida Education#Abc Orlando#Wftv#Ssm#Southern#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
Vice

Ron DeSantis Is Defunding 2 School Districts for Requiring Masks

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration told two districts Monday that he would withhold funding from them equal to school board members’ salaries, making good on a threat to strip schools of funding if they required masks during the state’s worst spike in COVID-19 cases among children so far.
EducationMSNBC

Despite court ruling, DeSantis administration targets school board salaries

In recent weeks, the dispute between Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and local school districts throughout Florida has intensified. The Republican governor and his team kept telling communities that they couldn't require mask protections in schools, even as the Covid-19 crisis got worse, and local officials kept telling DeSantis that public health measures during a pandemic mattered more than his political agenda.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Responds To Investigation On School Masks

(Des Moines, IA) — The Office for Civil Rights in the U-S Department of Education sent Governor Kim Reynolds a letter saying it has opened an investigation into Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal agency has sent notices to Iowa and four other states — saying the investigation will explore whether students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from Covid-19 are prevented from safely attending school in person. Governor Reynolds released a statement in response to the letter. It says Iowa schools opened safely and responsibly over one year ago — and President Joe Biden and his team have decided to pick a political fight with a handful of governors to distract from his own failures in Afghanistan, the border, and others.
Florida StateWashington Post

Ron DeSantis probably won’t be hurt by Florida’s covid surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again receiving national media scrutiny as his state’s covid-19 cases and hospitalizations soar to record levels. That is as likely to help him politically as it is to hurt him. How could this be? That Florida is one of the nation’s pandemic hot spots surely...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
Texas StateAntelope Valley Press

Clinics ask high court to block Texas ban

WASHINGTON — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy