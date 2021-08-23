Cancel
Researchers Adding ‘Missed’ Hurricanes to the Official Records

By Bernetia Akin
stjohnsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were many reasons why a small group of scientists undertook the daunting project of revising the official U.S. government record of hurricane activity affecting the U.S. and the Caribbean, but the bottom line was simple: the record wasn’t completely accurate. It was originally assembled in the 1960s in support...

