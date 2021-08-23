Researchers Adding ‘Missed’ Hurricanes to the Official Records

Ida has continued to strengthen as it approaches Cuba today, and has now reached hurricane status. Here’s the 12 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center:. 000 WTNT64 KNHC 271712 TCUAT4 Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092021 115 PM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 …IDA STRENGTHENS INTO A HURRICANE AS IT NEARS THE ISLE OF YOUTH… Data from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that Ida has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches the Isle of Youth, Cuba. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. A sustained wind of 44 mph (70 km/h) and a gust of 60 mph (96 km/h) were recently reported on Cayo Largo, Cuba. SUMMARY OF 110 PM EDT…1710 UTC…INFORMATION ———————————————- LOCATION…21.4N 82.4W ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM ESE OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH ABOUT 165 MI…270 KM E OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…75 MPH…120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…987 MB…29.15 INCHES $$ Forecaster Brown.