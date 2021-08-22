Cancel
GitLab 14.2 released with the Build Cloud for macOS beta and Markdown preview

By Taylor McCaslin
gitlab.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we are excited to announce the release of GitLab 14.2 with introduction of the Build Cloud for macOS beta, Markdown preview, expanded Gitpod integration, new DevOps adoption metrics, and much more!. These are just a few highlights of the 50+ improvements in this release. Read on to check out...

about.gitlab.com

SoftwareInfoworld

OpenAI offers API for GitHub Copilot AI model

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment venture that co-developed the GitHub Copilot AI-based coding tool, has released an API version of the model that powers Copilot. On August 10, OpenAI released an improved version of its OpenAI Codex AI system, which translates natural language into code, through the OpenAI...
Computersgitlab.com

GitLab Patch Release: 14.1.3

Today we are releasing version 14.1.3 for GitLab Community Edition and Enterprise Edition. This version resolves a number of regressions and bugs in last month's 14.1 release and prior versions. GitLab Community Edition and Enterprise Edition. Important notes on upgrading. This version does not include any new migrations, and for...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Softwaredevops.com

GitLab Updates Improve Developer Productivity

GitLab this week released an update to its namesake continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform that primarily addresses the need to improve developer productivity. Parker Ennis, senior product marketing manager for GitLab, said the GitLab 14.2 release adds, for example, a real-time Markdown preview capability that makes it possible to have...
ComputersNeowin

Windows 10 21H2 build 19044.1200 out for Release Preview Insiders, brings new features

Microsoft is today releasing Windows 10 21H2 build 19044.1200 to Insiders running version 21H2 in the Release Preview ring. The build is what finally adds the promised features for 21H2, such as support for WPA3 H2E, simplified deployments without passwords through Windows Hello for businesses, and more. The build also comes with a ton of fixes, which it shares with the update rolling out for version 21H1 headed to Release Preview Insiders still running 21H1, bumping that version to build 19043.1200.
Softwareimore.com

Safari Technology Preview 130 is now available for macOS Monterey & Big Sur

Apple has made Safari Technology Preview 130 available for download. Builds are available for macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Improvements to Web Inspector, CSS, Media, and more are included. Apple has made Safari Technology Preview 130 available for macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Both updates can be downloaded...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

The 4 Best Markdown Editors for Windows

If you write for the web, Markdown is an excellent tool for easily formatting text without any hassle. And while you can write Markdown in any text editor, grabbing the right Markdown writer adds much more to improve your workflow. Below, we look at the best Markdown editors for Windows...
Softwaredevclass.com

It’s an update: GitLab 14.2 hits servers in bid to simplify pipeline building

CI/CD platform plus repo management tool GitLab has seen its usual monthly update and is now available in version 14.2. Amongst other things, the feature release looks to help teams reduce duplicate code by letting them use variables in their .gitlab-ci.yml files’ include statements. Version 14.2 is also the first to allow the definition of a needs relationship between all jobs in a pipeline. Like this, users can skip the stages definition and just let the platform know which jobs have to be finished in order for a given job to be ready to go.
Computersphoronix.com

Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing

Krita 5.0 is on the way as the next major feature release to this popular, open-source digital painting program. Krita 5.0 beta debuted today to help in vetting this major update. Krita 5.0 is introducing a new resource system, adds support for HEIF / AVIF / WebP image formats, improves its TIFF support, brings the all new MyPaint brush engine, support for gradient dithering and wide-gamut gradients, various performance improvements, a redesigned animation timeline docker, an in-stack transform tool preview, and UI improvements.
Softwaregitlab.com

History of stages in GitLab CI/CD

When we first designed GitLab CI/CD, we knew that in a continuous integration workflow you build and test software every time a developer pushes code to the repository. The use of stages in GitLab CI/CD helped establish a mental model of how a pipeline will execute. By default, stages are ordered as: build, test, and deploy - so all stages execute in a logical order that matches a development workflow. The first step is to build the code, and if that works, the next step is to test it. If the tests pass, then you deploy the application.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create an Ubuntu Server to Build an AI Product Using Docker

A collection of code snippets to build an Ubuntu server that is ready to develop a simple AI product. To deploy an AI engine on the cloud, you most likely need to run a virtual Linux-based server with essential software and libraries. A standard way to spin up a server is to create a docker image that meets all the requirements. You can run a docker container using the corresponding docker image on any machine as your server. In general, a standard server for building an AI product must have several essential software and libraries including Python, Java, Git, Docker, and GCloud. For example, you need to build a new docker image every time that the AI model gets updated; so docker must be installed. Then, you need to deploy the new docker image with a new AI model on the cloud; so, for example, gcloud and kubectl must be installed.
Software9to5Mac

Parallels 17 brings enhanced Windows gaming experience, the first macOS Monterey virtual machine running on Apple Silicon, more

Parallels, the popular way to virtualize different operating systems on macOS is out with a brand-new version that adds some great features. Headlining this release is an enhanced Windows gaming experience, the ability to run macOS Monterey betas in a virtual machine on Apple Silicon, and a virtual TPM chip for Windows. Keep reading to learn all about the new features of Parallels 17.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Turn Your Code into a Real Program: Packaging, Running and Distributing Scripts using Docker

With Docker, it is easy to package your code into an image that we can run anywhere, anytime; regardless of your hardware or software. It will run on a laptop, Raspberry Pi, Server, Mac, Linux or Windows. This article will detail the process of packaging your script into a Docker image that can be shared and run. It focuses particularly on how to run the programs that exist in the Docker image.

