Some of you remember going to the filling station a few decades ago. The rubber hose stretched across the pavement announced your arrival by producing a loud ‘ding’ inside the building. It was important to specify a few things. Number one, do you want Ethyl, Super, or High Test? Or maybe five bucks of regular will do for the rest of the week. And you didn’t have to ask them to clean your windshield — it was part of the deal. That little plastic spray bottle came out, a couple spritzes on the window — and the bottle even had a built-in brush for those tough bug splatters. Don’t forget the quick, “Would you like your oil checked?” Then a final ‘ding’ as you drove away. It was kind of like, “thanks for your business and now you’re good for a hundred miles.”