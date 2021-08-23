Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Special Teacher Sale

1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
As the back-to-school season approaches, teachers are back in the classroom getting everything set up for a new year of learning. St. Cloud Friends of the Library is having a special teacher sale from August 23rd-31st. Teachers can purchase two children's or teacher's books and pay for the highest price book and get the second one free. There is no limit either on the number of books that can be purchased with this sale.

