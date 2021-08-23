Cancel
Astros thwarted by France, Mariners in extras

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros couldn’t get past the Seattle Mariners Sunday, 6-3 in 11 innings at Minute Maid Park. The ‘Stros had a 2-1 lead heading into the the 9th, but closer Ryan Pressly served up a solo home run to Ty France to tie it up at 2-2 and send it into extras.

