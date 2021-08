The Australian Electric Vehicles Association (AEVA) has moved its reporting schedule from once a year to twice a year. The EV landscape is changing so fast that they need to report more often. The current report highlights that more EVs have been sold in the Australian vehicle market in the last 6 months than in the whole of last year. Please note — all speculation in this article about the future is just my opinion, extrapolated from the data in the report. It seems likely that Australia will start the steep climb up the S curve within the next 18 months.