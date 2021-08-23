Two Nodaway County Accidents Saturday
A pickup truck crashed into a tractor in Nodaway County Saturday afternoon. 20 year old Treyton J Harris of Maryville was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Jet Road, 3 miles north of Barnard, when he crested a hill, crossed the center line and struck a Massey Ferguson tractor head on driven by 69 year old Joseph B Drake of Barnard. Harris’ passenger, 20 year old Caysie D Creason of Hale was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.nodawaybroadcasting.com
Comments / 0