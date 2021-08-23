Cancel
Extra DWI enforcement through Labor Day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow through Labor Day is one of the most dangerous times for impaired driving crashes, and extra patrols are out all over Minnesota watching for those who shouldn’t be behind-the-wheel. Mike Hanson with the Office of Traffic Safety says, make a plan for a safe ride home — and stick to it:

