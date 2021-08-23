As a tribute to Kalyan Singh, UP govt announces road named after him in Ayodhya

Aug. 23—The road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi complex in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh as a tribute to the senior BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Monday. "One road each will be named after Babu ji, Ram Bhakt Late #kalyansinghji, by the Public Works Department in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. Babu ji gave up power for Ram Mandir but did not fire at kar sevaks !! Instructions to the officers to submit the proposal soon !!" Maurya's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.