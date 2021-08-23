Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

As a tribute to Kalyan Singh, UP govt announces road named after him in Ayodhya

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 23—The road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi complex in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh as a tribute to the senior BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Monday. "One road each will be named after Babu ji, Ram Bhakt Late #kalyansinghji, by the Public Works Department in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. Babu ji gave up power for Ram Mandir but did not fire at kar sevaks !! Instructions to the officers to submit the proposal soon !!" Maurya's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
Person
Kalyan Singh
Person
Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ayodhya#Govt#Prayagraj#The Babri Masjid#Bharatiya Janata Party#Madholi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
India
Related
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Kalyan Singh, BJP's first chief minister in UP, dies

Aug. 22—Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who formed the Bharatiya Janata Party's first government in the state in 1991, died of sepsis and multi-organ failure at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement late at night. He was 89.
IndiaBBC

Narayan Rane: India minister arrested over slap remark gets bail

A court has granted bail to an Indian federal minister, Narayan Rane, who was arrested over his remark about slapping Maharashtra state's chief minister. Mr Rane reportedly said that Uddhav Thackeray forgot the year of India's independence and had to ask an aide during his speech on 15 August. "Had...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Venkaiah Naidu concludes 10-day visit to Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India] August 25 (ANI): After concluding his 10-day visit to Karnataka, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu left Bengaluru from Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the airport. During his visit to Karnataka, he inaugurated 'Vaccinate India Programme', an initiative...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Samajwadi Party announces 'Khiladi Ghera' program

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced that it will organise the Khiladi Ghera programmes across the state on the occasion of National Sports Day dedicated to Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary on August 29. "The purpose of Khiladi Ghera is to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Indian MP Shashi Tharoor cleared of involvement in wife’s death

A Delhi court on Wednesday cleared Indian politician Shashi Tharoor of charges linking him to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, ending his seven-year-long legal battle. Shortly after the judgment, Mr Tharoor, a key member of India’s opposition Congress party who had also served as an under-secretary general at the UN for nearly five years, thanked the court and the judge for bringing a “significant conclusion to the long nightmare.”
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jharkhand Congress chief slams BJP

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress President and State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said if the ruling party at the Centre have its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour. Oraon on Friday inaugurated...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Member of international drug cartel nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra on Wednesday nabbed a member of an international drug cartel, who was also an associate of the late notorious Harshad Mehta, the main accused in the huge shares' scam of the 90s. Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) arrested a...
Religionpersecution.org

BJP Leader in Central India Highlights Cases of Forced Conversion

08/14/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, the Madhya Pradesh Home Affairs Minister, Narottam Mishra, has claimed that at least 28 cases of forced conversions have been reported since the central Indian state passed a new anti-conversion law in March. On March 8, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative...
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

West Bengal women tie rakhi to Afghan nationals Dum Dum

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress organised a Rakshabandhan event in the Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday. During the event, women tied rakhis to Afghan nationals and others living in the area. The rakhis, called the Rakhi...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi Police Special Cell busts Dubai-based FICN syndicate

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's special cell busted a Dubai-based International Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate in Delhi and recovered fine quality FICN amounting to Rs 4 lakhs on Friday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. A trap was laid after the...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Unable to pay debt, Bangladeshi escapes to India

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Unable to repay his loan, a Bangladeshi national escaped with his family from his hometown to illegally enter India but was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was crossing the India-Bangladesh International Border (IB). Troops of 99 Batallion of BSF apprehended...
Accidentsinsideedition.com

Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the Incident

Nine people are dead after a devastating landslide in India. The incident happened in Himachal Pradesh, the northernmost Indian state, situated in the Himalayan Mountains. The falling rocks crushed a mini-bus carrying tourists. Crews rushed in to help, but for many, it was too late. In the end, two people were injured, and nine lost their lives.
IndiaFlorida Star

India Condemns Vandalization Of Statue In Pakistan

NEW DELHI — The government of India, on Aug.17, condemned the vandalization of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan’s Lahore, highlighting the growing intolerance in the country. “We have seen disturbing reports in the media about the vandalization of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore today. This is the third such incident wherein the statue has been […]
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country’s eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand...
IndiaBirmingham Star

VHP demand fast probe and trial in Nangal rape case

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday urged the Central government to ensure that investigation in the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area is completed within 15 days and culprits are convicted and prosecuted within three months through fast track court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy