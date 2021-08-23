The 5 Q's: Ron Burch highlights JOMO PrideFest

Netflix's new documentary on Bob Ross, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed begins as an homage to the soft-voiced, afro-haired art legend who inspired a nation to embrace a few "happy accidents" along their art journey. But as the title suggests, happy accidents are only a small part of the story that Netflix aims to tell. Ross may be the face at the front of Bob Ross Inc., but the truth of the matter is that we likely would not know Bob Ross if it weren't for the married duo of Annette and Walt Kowalski. Is that a good thing? That's a bit speculative because, by the time the Netflix doc about Ross is over, knowing exactly where the Kowalski family fits in the narrative of Ross's life is complicated.