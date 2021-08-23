Cancel
The 5 Q's: Ron Burch highlights JOMO PrideFest

By The Joplin Globe, Mo.
 4 days ago

Aug. 23—In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we'll chat with Ron Burch of JOMO Pride Inc. JOMO Pride Inc., which was officially formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in January 2019, puts on fundraisers and events throughout the year that are geared towards JOMO PrideFest, Joplin's premiere LGBTQ+ pride festival. It provides a safe, inclusive environment where we can celebrate our community, our accomplishments and just get together.

Public HealthRolla Daily News

Ozarks Pridefest canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

The Ozarks Pridefest has again been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. In past years, Ozarks Pridefest attracted thousands of LGBTQ+ community members, allies, and families to Park Central Square from at least a four-state region. In a news release, the Ozarks Pridefest committee attributed the decision to the "overwhelming number...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

It's not the usual PrideFest, but Pride Is Alive this weekend at Ballpark Village

Pride St. Louis hasn’t produced its annual festival and parade downtown since 2019 because of the pandemic. But rest assured, Pride is alive. Pride Is Alive, a scaled-back version of PrideFest, takes over Ballpark Village this weekend with indoor and outdoor entertainment by artists including pop star Natasha Bedingfield, hip-hop veteran DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, rock band Neon Trees, former teen pop sensation Tiffany, Alex Newell of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Glee,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and dance music artist Robin S.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

PrideFest's two-day celebration aims to bring the community together

Mid-Missouri PrideFest kicks off its two-day festival Saturday to celebrate a homecoming for the LGBTQ+ community. In the summer of 2020, PrideFest was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, the pandemic is the reason behind the festival’s growth. For the first time in its history, the Mid-Missouri PrideFest will be taking place over two days rather than one to make the festival safer for participants.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
LifestyleYour Radio Place

Salt Fork Festival Artist Awards

W.B. Green – Lenny Putz (photography) Amos Founders Award – Mary Barczak (watercolor) Parnell & Assoc. – Suzanne Fideli-Krongold (jewelry) Bill Saling Memorial Award “Whimsical Work” – Jack Valentine (ceramics) In Memory of Dick McCoy – Bill Metz (wood) Emily McCoy “Something of Interest for a Child”: Russ Riggle (wooden...
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, “pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter’s permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. “We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” the Halloween series star,...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos' fun NY wedding to Ali Wentworth - photos

Good Morning America anchor and former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos married Ali Wentworth in 2001, and their incredible New York wedding was a world of fun. Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City was their chosen venue for the special nuptials and it was a...
TV & VideosEsquire

After Bob Ross's Death, The Kowalski Family Absorbed Everything In His Empire

Netflix's new documentary on Bob Ross, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed begins as an homage to the soft-voiced, afro-haired art legend who inspired a nation to embrace a few "happy accidents" along their art journey. But as the title suggests, happy accidents are only a small part of the story that Netflix aims to tell. Ross may be the face at the front of Bob Ross Inc., but the truth of the matter is that we likely would not know Bob Ross if it weren't for the married duo of Annette and Walt Kowalski. Is that a good thing? That's a bit speculative because, by the time the Netflix doc about Ross is over, knowing exactly where the Kowalski family fits in the narrative of Ross's life is complicated.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Sticking the Comedian in a Courtroom to Rule on Actual Cases

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network. With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who is Bob Ross’ son Steve?

STEVE Ross is known as the only son of legendary painter Bob Ross. Like his father, Steve also went on to become a professional artist who some say might even be better than the legendary painter himself. Steve Ross (R) is the only son of legendary painter Bob Ross (L)[/caption]
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

COVID cancels Festival Fridays

BUCKHANNON — Members of Create Buckhannon, along with all the hardworking volunteers and vendors, proved successful in hosting the tenth Festival Fridays celebration of the season on August 6. However, organizers fear it may have unfortunately been the last due to an uptick in local COVID cases. The Festival Fridays...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Escanaba, MIMining Journal

Art festival returns Saturday

ESCANABA — The area’s largest and longest running art festival — the Waterfront Art Festival — will once again be in Ludington Park near the Karas Bandshell Saturday. This art festival, approaching its 50th year at Escanaba’s Ludington Park, features over 40 exhibitors and vendors from all over the Upper Peninsula and beyond. Artists and vendors will display their artwork from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

