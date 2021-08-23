Cancel
Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 8/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 3 days ago

The Seattle Mariners (67-58) will battle the Oakland Athletics (70-55) in a quick two-game tournament at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Seattle snapped a three-game winning streak after losing the first two contests of a series to the Houston Astros at 3-12 on Friday and 1-15 on Saturday. However, the Mariners managed to bounce back and prevented a series sweep after a 6-3 triumph over the Astros in the final round on Sunday. Seattle started with seven scoreless innings but tied the score at 2-2 in the 9th pushing an extension and rallied in the 11th frame scoring four runs in the victory. Starter Tyler Anderson gave up two earned runs on eight base hits with one free base awarded but struck out four Houston batters in picking up the win. First Baseman Ty France earned two runs scored on a double and drove two RBIs while 3rd Baseman Kyle Seager added three RBIs on one hit and made a run in the winning effort.

