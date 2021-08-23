Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Harborside to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

By Harborside Inc.
thedesertreview.com
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the quarter in advance of the call.

www.thedesertreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnw Harborside Inc#The Company#Hborf#Company#Linkedin#Sublime Harborside#Key#Cse#Sedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Press

DocuSign to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced its virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:. Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.
Financial ReportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cansortium Reschedules its Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 25 at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, is rescheduling its second quarter 2021 conference call for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.
BusinessRadio Business Report

Townsquare Leaders Prep For Investor Conference

The CEO and the CFO of Townsquare Media have confirmed that they will participate in a two-day virtual investor conference scheduled for August 18-19. The “Local First” radio station owner and digital media solutions provider will appear on the second day of the online affair.
Financial Reportsbuffalonynews.net

CreditRiskMonitor Announces Second Quarter Results

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported that revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $4.25 million up 10.3% from $3.85 million in 2020. The Company reported a reduction in operating expenses of approximately $103,850 or 3.4% as compared to 2020, primarily driven by a revised methodology of accruing commissions implemented in December 2020 and lower commission expense for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported a pre-tax income of approximately $417,600 as compared to pre-tax loss of approximately $108,000 in the prior year.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

These Top 15 Cannabis Startups Have Raised Almost $3 Billion Without Going Public

For many people, investing in cannabis has become tantamount to buying shares of publicly-listed companies like Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) or Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). However, a substantial number of well-known privately-owned companies in the cannabis space continue to raise capital through private equity funding and have not listed their shares...
Businesssgbonline.com

Swiss Running Brand On Files For IPO

On, the Swiss running brand, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.*. In April, sources told Bloomberg that On had started preparing for its IPO that was projected to value the business at about $5 billion. Sources told Reuters in April that the company could seek a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion in its IPO.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Spreads Word About Its Cannabis Operations, Announces LOI To Acquire Luxury Accessories Company Vessel Brand

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is a global cannabis production and distribution company that has created a premium house of brands that supplying its cannabis products for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, natural wellness, hemp textiles, and food and beverages, with a high-quality product at below-standard costs. Flora Growth’s primary regulatory licensed operations are...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Trulieve Reports 14th Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability, Q2 2021 Revenue Up 78% YoY, Poised To Enter Georgia's Medical Cannabis Market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced its financial results Thursday for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revealing a roughly $21 million sequential improvement in revenue, reaching $215.1 million. Shares traded 2.82% lower at $32 per share in Wednesday's after-hours session. The Tallahassee, Florida-based company said it has achieved...
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to...
Businesssgbonline.com

Sezzle Files Draft Paperwork For U.S. IPO

Payment platform Sezzle said it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. Sezzle said in a press release that neither the number of shares nor price had been revealed. The IPO will likely take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market conditions.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Announces Launch of New Decentralized Finance Index for Institutions

Bloomberg, a global business and financial news giant, is expanding its coverage of the crypto markets with a new decentralized finance (DeFi) index. In a new press release, Bloomberg says the company is teaming up with digital asset manager Galaxy Digital to launch Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, which will use the ticker symbol “DEFI.” The statement adds that the DeFi benchmark is “owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited and is co-branded with Galaxy.”
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Young America Partners Plans to Launch Reg CF Securities Platform Powered by Capital Engine

FINRA regulated broker-dealer Young America Partners (YA Partners) says it will launch a Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) platform powered by Capital Engine. Reg CF is a securities exemption where issuers may raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors. The exemption was created under the JOBS Act of 2012 ushering in a new era of online capital formation for equity as well as debt. In March of 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission raised the funding cap of Reg CF from $1.07 million to $5 million – thus making the exemption more viable for firms in need of growth capital. Several other improvements were added as well such as SPVs and the ability to “test the waters” in advance of an offering to better understand investor demand.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Van Alstyne, TXvanalstyneleader.com

Dollar General closes after employees contract COVID

Last week, a local store temporarily closed its doors due to COVID. On Aug. 19, Dollar General’s corporate public relations department confirmed that the store at 901 Texana Street had temporary closed because multiple employees had tested positive for the virus. The company policy prohibits employees who have the virus...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Benefits Offered By The States

Stimulus Check has been offered by the States. The current covid situation in America does not look promising. The country has witnessed an alarming surge of covid cases. This surge has persisted over a couple of weeks. The death rate has also been higher. This has led to the speculation that another shutdown might be on the cards. The developing circumstances have made the citizens of America very much concerned. Many people could lose their job and others might suffer a significant cut in their salaries. This, the people of America look up to the government. Petitions have been signed in favor of another stimulus check. The States have decided to offer some sort of fundings to the residents. Let us find out what to expect from each state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy