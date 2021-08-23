Harborside to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the quarter in advance of the call.
