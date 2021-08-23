Rise and Phight: 8/23/2021
Had I told you exactly one month ago that the Phillies would go to San Diego and taken two of three from the Padres, you likely would’ve been ecstatic. The Padres were almost guaranteed to make the playoffs then, while the Philies were meandering around the .500 mark, seemingly hopeless. Fast forward to now and it feels like a letdown to only take two of three. The Padres are slumping badly and the Phillies are.....well, they’re not doing so hot.www.thegoodphight.com
