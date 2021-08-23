Joe Judge on resting Giants' starters: Best thing for their health

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has repeatedly drawn criticism for working his players too hard and using archaic disciplinary methods. On Sunday however, he was criticized for being too easy on his players.

For the second week in a row, Judge kept most of his starters out of a meaningless preseason game, ensuring their bodies have adequate time to recover from a series of intense joint practices.

Following a 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Judge explained exactly what went into that decision.

“It really went back to the quality of practice we had. With the volume and intensity of the work we had, we thought that it was best for the health of those players, especially with a quick turnaround and one day off in between,” Judge told reporters. “As we get these guys ready to go next week, we know it’s going to be a hard work week that simulates a regular season week and having a competitive practice session with Patriots.

“It was the best thing for the health of the team and it also gave us an opportunity to really evaluate a lot of guys on the roster. We have to make sure that we have as clear a picture as possible to give them a fair evaluation.”

Judge can’t seem to win on either side. He’s either too hard or he’s too soft — there always has to be something wrong with his methods.

Welcoming to coaching the New York Giants.

But Judge did acknowledge the importance of game exposure in the preseason. Not just for the players themselves, but for the coaches as well.

“It is huge. A lot of times in practice, it is kind of scripted. Even when you call something off the cuff, they know in certain periods that you’re going to play certain things. When you get into games, you get to move things around. You really work different guys around,” Judge said. “That is where versatility comes in. It’s not just something you talk about. It’s something you have to have in our program. As you go through the season, these scenarios are going to come up, so you have to do something different than what they’ve practiced on. You have to be able to go in and make the adjustments.

“This is great preparation for our players, but it is great preparation for our coaches as well. Make the sideline, in-game adjustments collectively and talk about it as a staff. Get the offensive guys together, the defensive guys together. This is valuable experience in preseason and will set you up to work together to seamlessly make the transitions in the season. That’s really where it’s most important.”

Not only with the Giants conduct joint practices with the New England Patriots this week, but their starters will play in the preseason finale on Sunday. In fact, they might play as much as three-plus quarters.