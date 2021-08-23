Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Judge on resting Giants' starters: Best thing for their health

By Dan Benton
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y94xg_0ba4uE7700

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has repeatedly drawn criticism for working his players too hard and using archaic disciplinary methods. On Sunday however, he was criticized for being too easy on his players.

For the second week in a row, Judge kept most of his starters out of a meaningless preseason game, ensuring their bodies have adequate time to recover from a series of intense joint practices.

Following a 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Judge explained exactly what went into that decision.

“It really went back to the quality of practice we had. With the volume and intensity of the work we had, we thought that it was best for the health of those players, especially with a quick turnaround and one day off in between,” Judge told reporters. “As we get these guys ready to go next week, we know it’s going to be a hard work week that simulates a regular season week and having a competitive practice session with Patriots.

“It was the best thing for the health of the team and it also gave us an opportunity to really evaluate a lot of guys on the roster. We have to make sure that we have as clear a picture as possible to give them a fair evaluation.”

Judge can’t seem to win on either side. He’s either too hard or he’s too soft — there always has to be something wrong with his methods.

Welcoming to coaching the New York Giants.

But Judge did acknowledge the importance of game exposure in the preseason. Not just for the players themselves, but for the coaches as well.

“It is huge. A lot of times in practice, it is kind of scripted. Even when you call something off the cuff, they know in certain periods that you’re going to play certain things. When you get into games, you get to move things around. You really work different guys around,” Judge said. “That is where versatility comes in. It’s not just something you talk about. It’s something you have to have in our program. As you go through the season, these scenarios are going to come up, so you have to do something different than what they’ve practiced on. You have to be able to go in and make the adjustments.

“This is great preparation for our players, but it is great preparation for our coaches as well. Make the sideline, in-game adjustments collectively and talk about it as a staff. Get the offensive guys together, the defensive guys together. This is valuable experience in preseason and will set you up to work together to seamlessly make the transitions in the season. That’s really where it’s most important.”

Not only with the Giants conduct joint practices with the New England Patriots this week, but their starters will play in the preseason finale on Sunday. In fact, they might play as much as three-plus quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glhCm_0ba4uE7700

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLNew York Post

Would Odell Beckham have thrived if Joe Judge were his Giants coach?

The boat trip the weekend before the playoff game in Green Bay … the interview with Lil Wayne that infuriated Pat Shurmur … the video of partying in bed with a model in Paris. And the first red flag: The brouhaha with Josh Norman. Three New York Giants head coaches...
NFLYardbarker

Every NFL team's biggest strength & weakness heading into the 2021 season

Arizona ranked in the middle of the pack in passing last season but has high hopes entering Kyler Murray's third season. Part of the optimism is the improved offensive line, led by center Rodney Hudson, as well as new wideouts A.J. Green and Rondale Moore. Added to DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, Murray has an embarrassment of riches at receiver.
NFLNewsday

Joe Judge takes a new philosophy into Giants' preseason opener

The new preseason schedules have led to new preseason philosophies. With only three games this year as opposed to the traditional four (or, in the case of last year thanks to the pandemic, none), teams are adjusting their plans for each level of competition. That goes for the Giants, too.
NFLNew York Post

Joe Judge focusing on bottom of Giants roster in first preseason game

This is what Joe Judge says he likes about his team:. “I like their work ethic,’’ he said. “I like the way these guys show up every day and they work, and you see constant improvement. This is a team that’s got a lot of mental toughness, this is a team that as we’ve challenged them to go ahead and improve, as we’ve challenged them on different things, they’ve responded.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Joe Judge: String of injuries is 'unfortunate'

The New York Giants held out the majority of their starters in Saturday’s 12-7 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in an effort to protect them from unnecessary injury. Being the first preseason game of the year in a new era where the strategy has changed due to the shortened run up to the season, they appeared to be doing the right thing.
NFLUSA Today

Giants' Joe Judge 'saw some improvement' with offensive line

The New York Giants have been dealing with offensive line issues for nearly a decade and despite a hefty investment in recent years, things do not appear to be getting better. The team has been hit with several retirements and mounting injuries already this year, leaving them dangerously thin — something that showed itself in spades during a Saturday night preseason loss to the New York Jets.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants HC Joe Judge: Team didn't get on plane to get into fistfights

The Cleveland Browns face off with the New York Giants in each teams’ second preseason game. Prior to that happening, the two teams will have joint practices in Berea, Ohio. Joint practices have become common in the NFL as a way for teams to measure themselves against others while protecting players from full game dangers. As noted in a previous piece, the last time the Browns had a joint practice was under Freddie Kitchens, now a coach with the Giants, where the Browns and Indianapolis Colts got very physical with each other.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview: Joe Judge enters Year 2

The 2021 NFL season is crucial for a few members of the New York Giants. The Giants defense appears stout as we preview the upcoming season. They’ve added weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and Saquon Barkley returns from injury. But this season comes down to one thing if they want to contend: Can Daniel Jones figure it out?

Comments / 0

Community Policy