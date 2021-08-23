Nick Saban on playing for Alabama football: 'This is not a democracy'
Alabama’s football season begins Sept. 4 and Nick Saban made clear to reporters Saturday he’s expecting his players to make sure they’re ready to play. Saban was asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley and his status before the start of the 2021 season. Billingsley had seven catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. AL.com reported Billingsley missed time earlier in camp over coronavirus issues and had been working his way back. Saban didn’t appear to be happy with how his process had been going.www.foxnews.com
