I first dabbled in the world of mechanical keyboards about a year ago with the Keychron K2V2. At that point, I was a newbie, and I considered the K2 to be a great starting point for someone just getting into mechanical boards. But it's been almost a year since I started, and I've gotten my hands on several different boards from other manufacturers during that time. Even though I began with a Keychron, I wasn't getting as excited for most of its new releases. However, the Q1 has changed that.