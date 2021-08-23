Temperatures Potentially Hitting Triple-Digits Today
The hottest days of the year may not yet be behind us, as potential triple-digit temperatures come to the region. The National Weather Service in Wichita is reporting heat indices as high as 104F through Monday. Coffeyville itself is predicted to have a heat index of up to 102F. As a reminder, make sure to take frequent breaks if you are working outside and monitor pets and other animals that may be affected by the heat.kggfradio.com
Comments / 0