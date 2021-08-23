Red captures title in Houston Summer Baseball League

The Red team captured the championship crown by grinding out a 65-58 victory over Teal in game 3 in the Houston Summer Basketball League. After dropping the initial game in the best of three wrap-up for the season, the Red team came storming back in the 2nd half of game two to turn the tide in their favor. Former Roman and Immaculata star Matt Simon was the big gun in the finale for Red, netting 23 points, while DeAndre Hariot (13), Alex House (11) and Mike Opiela (10) all finished in double figures. Eric Brennan, who played pro ball in Europe, kept Teal in the game with 22. The Red team consisted of, Simon, Hariot, House, and Opiela along with Charles Rudisill, Victor Malizia, Joe "Chaz" Michaels, and Michael Griffin.