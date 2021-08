SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Folks in the northern Gulf Coast States are keeping a close watch on the 9th named storm of the season which has developed just west of Jamaica in the Caribbean on Thursday. The forecast is calling for tropical storm Ida to move into the SE Gulf late Friday and then on toward New Orleans on Sunday as a strong category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph and gusts up to 120 mph.