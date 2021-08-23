Cancel
TV highlights for Monday, Aug. 23: Surf's up on ABC tonight

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

“The Ultimate Surfer” (9 p.m., ABC) can’t decide if it’s a sporting competition or one of ABC’s many romantic reality shows. It invites 14 young surfers to the high-tech Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Don’t go looking for ocean swells — the “ranch” surrounds an artificial wave machine, built for surfer Kelly Slater, a 700-foot-long trench agitated by hydraulics to create and re-create a perfect wave. It’s an ideal place to practice. And it has all of the mystery, majesty and poetry of a water-treatment facility.

