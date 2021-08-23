Molden could be the playmaker Titans defense has been searching for

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is excited to see wide receiver Julio Jones back on the practice field. “Obviously, we have been waiting for it, and we are excited to get him out here whenever he is ready,” Tannehill said, with Jones returning to practice on a limited basis. “There is a lot of work to do still with him; we have talked through a lot of looks, and seen on tape other guys take the reps and talk through the space and the timing. Now it is just a matter of getting out here and doing it in person and make that connection.”