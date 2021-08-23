Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Special Teacher Sale

By Abbey
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the back-to-school season approaches, teachers are back in the classroom getting everything set up for a new year of learning. St. Cloud Friends of the Library is having a special teacher sale from August 23rd-31st. Teachers can purchase two children's or teacher's books and pay for the highest price book and get the second one free. There is no limit either on the number of books that can be purchased with this sale.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Book#School Supplies#Minnesota State Fair#The Library Book Store#St Cloud Is Home To
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Waite Park, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Ledge is the St. Cloud Area’s Latest Convention, Event Space Venue

WAITE PARK -- It's expected that the recently opened Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park will be a big draw to bring in people from all over Minnesota and the Midwest. Julie Lunning is the incoming President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau contracts with cities like St. Cloud and Waite Park to provide tourism services and promote their facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

See The Unreal Amount of Money These Four Minnesota Girls Have Raised for an Epic Event

The group pictured above calls themselves, "The Kindness Girls." Why? It's a fantastic story that began back in 2017. Pictured above from left to right, Johntia Piepho,, Lexus Dunderi, Hilary Blakeley and Lindsay Arneson, love to travel. Apparently, it doesn't matter where they travel to, whether it's a long trip to a far off land, or somewhere here in Minnesota.
WorkoutsPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Are You A Part of the Post Pandemic Exercise Explosion?

I was shocked yesterday when I realized that there are many people that have STILL not returned to work. However, for those that HAVE returned to work, it seems like going back to work has awoken something deep inside. Maybe it was having to put on the pair of pants that fit them before the pandemic are now a little tight, or maybe they just don't fit at all. It seems that going back to work has motivated us to get back on track with our fitness goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy