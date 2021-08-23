Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Vacation Style On Trip To Amalfi Coast

Bella Hadid rarely gets a chance to go on vacation, but when she does, you’d best believe she’ll make it loud and clear on Instagram—typically while wearing one of her many, many intricate one-pieces and bikinis. And since touching down in Ibiza last week, the 24-year-old supermodel has been on a roll, both in continuing to embrace the ‘90s and early aughts and spotlighting up-and-coming designers, taking care to tag them in a series of impromptu photoshoots.