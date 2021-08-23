Looking Back 1911: Taxing Cumberland’s dogs

When Cumberland passed an ordinance requiring all dogs in the city to be licensed, people started hiding their pets. “All over the city hundreds are making arrangements to tie up in the backyard little dogs and big dogs to evade the law, and when it is done the trouble will begin, as the majority of them were never tied up before and more will be driven crazy by confinement than all the hot weather that summer can bring,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported at the end of July 1910.