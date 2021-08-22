Cancel
Modified Doll Bed w/"Trundle"

By Submitted by keupa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son wanted a bed for his doll, Bobby John. We chose some plans for a bed to make and he helped me through the process. Instead of making this a trundle bed, we made the trundle more of a drawer. He can store clothing and some of the doll toys underneath instead of on the floor. ;) I modified the original plans by using drawer slides instead of the ball bearing casters, keeping is a single unit so that when it is moved around, it's only one piece. This also keeps it from banging around against the frame when pulling out or pushing in. Also added a few decorative elements like the ball post-tops and also used the Kreg Jig to hide the main fastening screws.

