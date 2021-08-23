Chase Center’s Free Outdoor Comedy Night (Thrive City)
Labor Day weekend outdoor comedy takeover of Chase Center’s Thrive City w/ SF’s top comics. Get ready for Saturday night laughs as the team behind the Bay Area’s popular HellaSecret comedy shows comes to Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, for a big comedy show featuring an outdoor beer garden and sets from some of SF’s top comics and headliner James Davis (Netflix, Comedy Central) flown up from LA for and exclusive comedy set.sf.funcheap.com
