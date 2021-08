An awful accident in Cape May has turned more tragic -- a 16-year-old lifeguard who was injured on Thursday while rowing a lifeboat in the ocean has died from his injuries. According to a Facebook post by the Cape May Police Department, Norman V. Inferrera III was rowing a lifeguard boat in the ocean off of Reading Avenue Thursday morning when the boat was broadsided by a wave. The boat flipped over and he was knocked unconscious. Police say fellow lifeguards immediately responded to his aid.