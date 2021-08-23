Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Student Debt is Waived For 320,000 People, Are You One Of Them?

By Roy Brown
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome student loan borrowers can breathe a sigh of relief. According to CNBC, The U.S. Department of Education is erasing the student debt of 320-thousand people who have a total and permanent disability. Those affected won’t have to do anything; the info is coming from the Social Security Administration since they handle payouts to the disabled.

kiss951.com

Comments / 18

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#One Of Them#Chuck Taylor#Jeans#Cnbc#The Ed Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationFortune

This one chart puts Biden’s student loan cancellation into perspective

The U.S. Department of Education announced last week it would wipe out $5.8 billion of student loan debt held by 323,000 borrowers who have a total and permanent disability (TPD). Eligible debt holders won’t even need to apply for the forgiveness: The Biden administration will automatically discharge the loans in September by using Social Security Administration records to identify those people who are listed as disabled.
CollegesCNBC

Education Department will cancel student debt for more than 320,000 borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will cancel $5.8 billion in student debt for more than 320,000 borrowers. The debt forgiveness, which will go to borrowers with a total and permanent disability, will be automatically granted using data already available to the Social Security Administration. Borrowers will...
Educationdeseret.com

Biden just made a major change to the COVID-19 relief for student debt

The Biden administration has decided to extend the COVID-19 relief for student debt through the rest of 2021, and one month of 2022, according to multiple reports. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement: “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment.”
Educationthecollegepost.com

US to Automatically Wipe Out Student Debts of Those With Disabilities

The Biden administration has announced that it will now automatically erase student loan debts of more than 320,000 Americans who have severe and permanent disabilities. According to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, eligible borrowers will no longer need to apply for the relief as they will already be identified through a data match with the Social Security Administration. Based on the data collected in June, there are over 323,000 people whose student loans totaling $5.8 billion will be wiped out.
EducationMercury News

Jill On Money: Rethinking student loans

On August 6, the government extended its forbearance on federal student loans until Jan. 31, 2022. Those who hold outstanding balances will continue to see a suspension of loan payments, a 0% interest rate applied to those loans, and the government will halt collections on defaulted loans. Officials were clear...
Dorchester County, MDAOL Corp

Student loans: A 'teacher penalty' is crushing generations of educators with debt

After nearly two decades in public service, James Stewart, a science teacher from Maryland, is fighting an uphill battle to deal with $122,000 in student loans. “It can be overwhelming,” the Dorchester County Public Schools teacher told Yahoo Finance, explaining that he managed to avoid student debt for his undergraduate education and master's degree but took on loans for his doctoral degree in educational leadership at the for-profit chain University of Phoenix.
CollegesKXLY

U.S. Discharges Student Debt for Disability; Broad $10K Lags

The Department of Education announced Aug. 19 that it would automatically discharge federal student loans for 323,000 borrowers who qualify as totally and permanently disabled. Their debt totals $5.8 billion. Those who qualify for the loan discharge have been identified through a data match with the Social Security Administration. Previously,...
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

Biden administration announces it will cancel student debt for over 300,000 disabled Americans

One of the most shocking facts of American life is that it takes an average of 21.1 years for the average borrower to pay off their student loan debt. Most hope that after getting an education they can bear the burden of their loans by having a successful career. But some have their careers derailed or ended altogether by becoming disabled whether by an accident or disease.
CollegesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Admin to Wipe Out Student Debt for 300K People With Severe Disabilities

The U.S. Department of Education will cut student debt for hundreds of thousands of people with severe disabilities, it announced Thursday. The move will affect more than 300,000 borrowers who collectively owe a colossal $5.8 billion in debt. Rules that have long required aid recipients to verify their inability to make payments on loans will now be cast aside as the Biden administration has heard the calls of critics asking for a more fair system. “Today’s action removes a major barrier that prevented far too many borrowers with disabilities from receiving the total and permanent disability discharges they are entitled to under the law,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. While Democrats have long expressed interest in making more sweeping cuts to national student debt, the White House has sought ways to make more specific cuts while they examine the legality of a broader, large-scale cut.
Educationourcommunitynow.com

White House Relieves Student Loan Debt for Americans With Disabilities

$5.8 billion in charges will be erased from over 300,000 people. Some important news from Washington: Under the Biden Administration, thousands of Americans with disabilities will be relieved of student loan debt. On Thursday, the Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD)—a win for disability rights advocates who say current regulations have burdened those unable to maintain a steady income as a result of their condition.
EducationWashington Post

To Curb Student Debt, Let Borrowers Declare Bankruptcy

Education can be the best investment you make, unless it’s for graduate school. Students seeking advanced degrees make up only 25% of student borrowers, yet they account for nearly half of outstanding student loans. Many Americans feel they have no choice but to keep pursuing more education after they graduate...
CollegesSacramento Bee

$5.8 billion in student debt to be canceled for some with disabilities. What to know

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it will automatically discharge $5.8 billion in student loan debt for more than 323,000 borrowers with disabilities. The department said it will also change or propose changes to its policies on requesting and monitoring the financial information of borrowers with disabilities after they receive debt relief.

Comments / 18

Community Policy