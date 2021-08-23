Summerslam 2021 Results And Review

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... – They opened with a crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed us to Smackdown. John Cena’s music hit to a decent pop. Pat McAfee said we’re going to start tonight with a legend. John Cena said “very important night tonight” then he ran down the ramp. Cole said Cena will be face to face with Roman Reigns tonight. He mentioned a “strange set of circumstances” leading to the Reigns-Cena match at Summerslam. They then went to a video package recapping the contract signing from a couple of weeks ago. Back live, they showed the graphic for the Summerslam main event. Cena said we are on for Summerslam. Cena said with school back in session he should give Reigns his report card. He called him a “D”, and rattled off words starting with the letter. Cena said at Summerslam, Reigns will get an “F” from Cena. He said he wants to hear what the crowd has to say. A loud Cena chant broke out. He asked the crowd if they thought Reigns would “beat the hell” out of him at Summerslam. The crowd booed. Cena asked again and the crowd booed louder. Cena said he has the answer, and Reigns will beat the hell out of him at Summerslam, but he also knows that Reigns will lose. Roman Reigns’ music then hit. Cole said “this is going to be electric”. Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman to boos. Reigns held the title high and his pyro went off as they showed graphics for the Sasha Banks-Bianca Belair contract signing, and the Intercontinental Championship match between Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura. As they cut to break Cole said “an historic moment, next”. [c]