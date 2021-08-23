Malik Taylor Is Becoming A Problem
When this training camp began, the wide receiver unit for the Packers looked pretty straightforward. You had Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers as locks. If you choose to keep six, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown would compete for that spot. After that, you pick two or three to fit comfortably on to the practice squad among Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton, Juwann Winfree and Chris Blair.cheeseheadtv.com
Comments / 0