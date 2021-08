The art world is a big Triangle with artists like Jenny Saville on top, and aficionados like me who have home studios and exhibit on occasion, somewhere near the bottom. Full time or half, it pays to know where you are on the Triangle. ‘Seven days in the Art World’ by Sarah Thornton, not only examines the high roads, Thornton has a chapter on ubiquitous art school critiques, where students are molded or destroyed-- I often gift this book to my art-skeptical friends. Although folks on top make tons of money, there’s plenty of room for the unsung below decks. Funny thing-- during the winter of Covid-2021, shut-ins made bread and Zoomed art for comfort and connection.