Ali named President's Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State
Dr. Hendratta Ali, associate professor of geosciences, was announced this week as the 2021 President's Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State University. "She has 15 peer-reviewed publications, over 50 refereed abstracts, and presented both nationally and internationally. Recently, she has secured two National Science Foundation grants that total near $400,000," said Dr. Jill Arensdorf, provost and vice president for academic affairs and emcee of the ceremonies at the 2021 FHSU fall convocation.hayspost.com
