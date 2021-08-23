Ali named President's Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State

HaysMed welcomes two new physicians to the medical staff. Dr. Madhuri Ramakrishman, nephrologist, and Dr. John Kimbugwe, hospitalist, joined the hospital. Dr. Ramakrishman completed medical school at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, India. She did her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Missouri – Kansas City. She completed fellowships in Nephrology at Washington University, St. Louis, and Transplant Nephrology at the University of Kansas, Kansas City. Dr. Ramakrishman is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She will be seeing patients in the Nephrology Clinic at HaysMed.