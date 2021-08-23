Bridgeport police investigate stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the city over the weekend, according to an official. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the city’s 911 dispatch center got a call from personnel at Bridgeport Hospital, reporting a person walked into the emergency department with injuries from a reported stabbing, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.www.newmilfordspectrum.com
