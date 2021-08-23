Why Wesley Crusher Was The Worst Character on Star Trek: The Next Generation

It’s tough to find a lot of saints when it comes to sifting through the character profiles on a show like Dexter, but one of those that a lot of people were actually glad to see go was Maria LaGuerta since while she had plenty of development and a character arc that infuriated and annoyed a lot of people, she a needed antagonist that was supposed to be a protagonist. Explaining this character in great detail would take a while, so let’s just say that among all those in the show that connived and plotted to get their way when they wanted it, Maria was one of those that knew what she was doing was wrong and lamented it, but only after she’d made a mess of things. That’s typically the way of things on TV, in movies, and in real life, that a person is only sorry once they’ve managed to get something out of their system, but it was habitual for Maria since she was a rather cold individual when it came to her career and how far she could take it.