Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Wesley Crusher Was The Worst Character on Star Trek: The Next Generation

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest reason of all that Wesley Crusher was so hated during The Next Generation series is because a lot of people didn’t feel that he earned his spot. Wil Wheaton had been a star before being cast on TNG, but up until then, he’d been thought of as a decent kid actor that knew how to deliver his lines and wasn’t all that bad when it came to certain situations. But slamming him into TNG and expecting him to get the kind of positive feedback that might have come from the younger crowd kind of blew up in a very significant way since while he did have fans, Wesley was thought of as too arrogant and too needy a lot of the times. The latter aspect couldn’t really be helped since his father died while serving under Captain Picard and his mother was constantly busy which meant that he didn’t get a whole lot of quality time from his parents. Unfortunately, this meant that while he was a prodigy he didn’t have a lot of social skills that would have helped immensely given that he ended up annoying more than a few people on the ship.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Wheaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#The Next Generation#Tng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
geekspin

Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise is getting a Playmobil model

Star Trek: The Original Series is turning 55 this year, and to celebrate this milestone, German toymaker Playmobil has partnered with ViacomCBS to create a model of U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), which is the show’s main setting. Set to officially hit toy retailers nationwide on September 8th – the same date...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Maria LaGuerta Was The Worst Character on Dexter

It’s tough to find a lot of saints when it comes to sifting through the character profiles on a show like Dexter, but one of those that a lot of people were actually glad to see go was Maria LaGuerta since while she had plenty of development and a character arc that infuriated and annoyed a lot of people, she a needed antagonist that was supposed to be a protagonist. Explaining this character in great detail would take a while, so let’s just say that among all those in the show that connived and plotted to get their way when they wanted it, Maria was one of those that knew what she was doing was wrong and lamented it, but only after she’d made a mess of things. That’s typically the way of things on TV, in movies, and in real life, that a person is only sorry once they’ve managed to get something out of their system, but it was habitual for Maria since she was a rather cold individual when it came to her career and how far she could take it.
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Biopic Is in the Works For STAR TREK Creator Gene Roddenberry

Last week was Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday, and in celebration of that, it was announced that Roddenberry Entertainment has been secretly working on a feature film biopic that will tell the story of the sci-fi TV icon. The script for the film is being written by Adam...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Star Trek Actor Once Hosted An Iron Chef Remake

"Star Trek" is known for going where no man has gone before, including the wonderful and sometimes bizarre world of cooking show competitions. It might be surprising to learn that a primary actor from the original "Star Trek" series took his captain and exploration powers to a whole new level when he served as the chairman of "Iron Chef America." That's right, William Shatner, aka Captain James Kirk, was not only a ladies man who commanded the Federation StarFleet's U.S.S. Enterprise — he also commanded the kitchen when the hit Japanese cooking show "Iron Chef America" made its debut in the U.S. in 2001.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Robert Beltran confirms return to Star Trek with Prodigy

Robert Beltran is returning to Star Trek with Prodigy appearance. Star Trek: Prodigy is getting yet another Voyager star to return to the series. Robert Beltran, who famously played Commander Chakotay, formerly of the Maquis, will reprise his character for the upcoming animated series debuting on Paramount+. Speaking at the 5-Year Mission Star Trek convention, Beltran revealed that he’s recording lines for the show (via TrekMovie);
TV SeriesArs Technica

Star Trek: Lower Decks still understands what makes Trek tick

By the end of the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the show was my favorite of the three Trek series that had premiered on Paramount+ (née CBS All Access) since Discovery brought the franchise back to TV in 2017. Some of that is definitely rooted in nostalgia. Lower...
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Star Trek Voyager Documentary

A new documentary is taking an inside look at the fan favorite series Star Trek Voyager. We talk to the director of the series about this upcoming documentary.
TV & Videosthenerdstash.com

Top 10 Star Trek Time Travel Stories

For almost as long as it’s been boldly going across the galaxy, the Star Trek franchise has been tackling time travel storylines in tandem. Indeed, just a few weeks into its three-year lifespan The Original Series cracked the ice with “The Naked Time,” which isn’t a particularly great episode but at least it’s got a shirtless George Takei swinging a rapier at people like a psychopath. Memory Alpha, Trek‘s leading Wikipedia-like database, lists a total of 61 Star Trek stories featuring time travel including 57 episodes and four feature films. With several dozen contenders, it can indeed be difficult to pinpoint the top 10 Star Trek time travel stories.
TV SeriesInverse

Lower Decks just fixed Star Trek’s biggest canon plot hole

Coming back from the dead, at least in Star Trek, ain’t no big thing. And in the new Lower Decks episode — “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris” — we’re quickly reminded of all the various ways someone can come back from the dead in Star Trek canon. From “a transporter buffer thing” to a “Mirror universe switcharoo,” there are nearly infinite ways for characters in the 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 32nd centuries to cheat death.
TV Seriesnerdvanamedia.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two takes Second Contact to the next level

Star Trek: Lower Decks is back for its second season on Paramount+ — and the animated sitcom set on the USS Cerritos is still pushing the Final Frontier of sci-fi’s flagship franchise. “Strange Energies,” the second season premiere, picks up almost where we left off in the Season One finale,...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Star Trek TV shows sound like they have a long and healthy future ahead

Star Trek's TV overseer Alex Kurtzman has struck a massive deal to work with CBS Studios until 2026. This is significant for Trek fans, in the sense that Kurtzman has led the franchise's revival on the small screen as a producer – starting with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, and soon growing it to five totally different shows, including the upcoming Strange New Worlds.
TV Series/Film

The Best ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Jokes, According to the Show’s Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks has earned scorn from certain corners of the Internet, who refuse to even consider the thought of a comedic Trek show. But I genuinely love the way the series – which focuses on the lower decks crew of an unimportant Starfleet ship, far away from the epic action taking place on the bridge of more esteemed ships – embraces the core of what makes Star Trek great while also having plenty of time for ridiculous jokes.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Kurtzman To Remain “Star Trek” Master

Alex Kurtzman, the architect of the studio’s modern incarnation of the “Star Trek” universe, has closed a major new nine-figure overall deal at CBS Studios. Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout banner made the pact rumored to be in the $160 million range and which reportedly puts him among the very top tier of television writer-producers.
TV & Videosmassivelyop.com

Star Trek Online shares some epic Klingon heavy metal

It’s time to bang your bumpy, circlet-adorned, honorable combat-loving head. Star Trek Online was apparently in the mood to rock when singer/songwriter Jason Charles Miller and actress Mary Chieffo unleashed the song Steel and Flame, a metal ballad in the game’s House United update that describes L’Rell’s return and rise to power within the Klingon empire and her war against the Mad Emperor J’mpok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy