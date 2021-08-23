Why Wesley Crusher Was The Worst Character on Star Trek: The Next Generation
The biggest reason of all that Wesley Crusher was so hated during The Next Generation series is because a lot of people didn’t feel that he earned his spot. Wil Wheaton had been a star before being cast on TNG, but up until then, he’d been thought of as a decent kid actor that knew how to deliver his lines and wasn’t all that bad when it came to certain situations. But slamming him into TNG and expecting him to get the kind of positive feedback that might have come from the younger crowd kind of blew up in a very significant way since while he did have fans, Wesley was thought of as too arrogant and too needy a lot of the times. The latter aspect couldn’t really be helped since his father died while serving under Captain Picard and his mother was constantly busy which meant that he didn’t get a whole lot of quality time from his parents. Unfortunately, this meant that while he was a prodigy he didn’t have a lot of social skills that would have helped immensely given that he ended up annoying more than a few people on the ship.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0