How free college became a perk for American workers

countynewsonline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs employees quit their jobs at record rates, companies like Target and Walmart are offering better benefits to retain them. In an ideal world, every college student in America could graduate without debt. The reality, as we know, is much different: Collectively, Americans owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans in 2021, an amount so large that it’s regarded almost as an abstraction. That’s part of the reason why Logan, a graduate of Arizona State, was dead set against taking on any debt for his bachelor’s degree. Instead of loans, he turned to his employer: Starbucks. “It was crucial that I graduate without debt, even if that meant living with my parents,” said Logan, who asked to withhold his name for privacy reasons. “I have friends who owe $30,000 at 23. That just didn’t seem worth it to me.”

