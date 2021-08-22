Darke County Endowment for the Arts supports Student Theater Production

DCCA recognizes the Darke County Endowment for the Arts for their support of the Missoula Children’s Theatre Residency and production of Sleeping Beauty. “Thanks to the Darke County Endowment for the Arts students in Darke County are able to experience every aspect of a musical theater production in one week, at no cost to the participants,” shared DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “We are absolutely thrilled to see the students in our community receive the benefit of their generosity and ensuring the opportunity to learn and grow through the arts.”