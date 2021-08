MOBILE, Alabama — The news is full of the coronavirus and Kabul, but meanwhile, in other disasters... This, folks, is how things work with Gulf Coast hurricanes. Just two nights ago, weather forecasters were saying a tropical system near the Caribbean looked headed to south Texas, three full states away from us, and probably would remain a mild tropical storm. Twelve hours later, the track and predicted intensity changed, far eastward to Louisiana or even Mississippi, with the storm projected to be a strong Category 2 Hurricane, or even Category 3. And instead of dawdling, it was moving fast. We’re talking Sunday morning landfall.