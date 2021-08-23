Japan PMI composite dropped to 45.9 in Aug, weaker demand and sustained supply chain pressures

Economic activity bounced back in June from COVID’s spring wave, this week’s Canadian GDP data should confirm. We’re tracking a 0.8% increase in June GDP—slightly above Statistics Canada’s early estimate of 0.7%. That would retrace the declines posted in April and May, and would leave output up a relatively modest 2.5% (annualized) in the second quarter. But the re-opening of the economy has likely sparked another sizable gain in July. Activity in the manufacturing sector is still constrained by ongoing supply chain disruptions, and residential investment likely cooled as housing markets started to come off the boil in Q2. Still, consumer spending on services has strengthened, particularly in the travel and hospitality services industries hardest hit during the pandemic. Spending on food services jumped 20% in June, and our own tracking of card transactions suggests another sizeable gain in July–resembling a similar surge in the U.S. last spring that took food service sales quickly back above pre-pandemic levels.