Japan PMI composite dropped to 45.9 in Aug, weaker demand and sustained supply chain pressures

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan PMI Manufacturing dropped from 53.0 to 52.4 in August, below expectation of 53.4. PMI services dropped sharply from 47.4 to 43.5, worst in 15 months. PMI Composite dropped from 48.8 to 45.9, worst since August 2020. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese private sector economy saw...

