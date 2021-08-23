CASA brings in Rhonda Lingard as operations manager

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has named Rhonda Lingard operations manager. Lingard brings more than 25 years of professional experiences in corporate, non-profit and higher education to CASA. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Harris-Stowe State University and a Master of Science in Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she is also earning a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Practice. She most recently served as coordinator to the vice president for academic affairs at Webster University, joining the university after seven years of service as a coordinator of volunteer programs for CASA.