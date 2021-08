Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Royals. Goldschmidt was busy in the first inning, knocking a single, stealing third and eventually crossing home in the three-run opening frame. He then ripped an RBI double and scored again in the second. The 6-foot-3 slugger has been on fire in August, going 16-for-50 (.320) with 13 RBI and three steals in 13 games. Goldschmidt's season OPS is up to .789 with 39 extra-base hits while going 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts.