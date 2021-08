While things are, certainly, moving ahead in Britney Spears' fight to end her conservatorship after 13 years, it's starting to become very clear that this process will be even more difficult than anyone may have thought. The pop singer's father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down from controlling all of her financial matters, but he's not going quietly. He's now filed a court document that directly fires shots at Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears.