Stolen kayak replaced by wave of generosity

A Bonne Terre woman’s kayak was stolen in Columbia during a three-day Missouri River race last month, but thanks to the generosity of local friends and her kayaking community, Patti Milfelt, 67, is looking forward to next year’s Missouri American Water MR340 competition – and logging plenty of paddled miles in the meantime.

Her friends knew she had trained diligently for the Missouri River, 340-mile race that is annually presented by Rivermiles.com with major sponsorship from the Alpine Shop, an outdoor recreational store with locations in Kirkwood, Chesterfield, Columbia and Manhattan, Kansas.

Milfelt's first day on the MR340, July 21, she paddled 75 miles and was making good time. She and her friend, who was acting as ground crew, decided she would quit for the day at Waverly, make their way to a hotel in Columbia, get a good night’s rest and continue home.

The next morning was a shock. She discovered her canoe, a Tsunami 175 from Some Beach Outfitters, had been taken from its fastenings on her pickup truck. Gone.

The hotel’s security cameras didn’t reach to the parking lot, so the theft was final, recovery wasn’t an option.

This was the third time she’d been inclined to participate in the MR340. The 2019 race was flooded out and 2020’s was surrounded with pandemic caution. This year, 2021, was going to be it, she’d thought. And now her kayak was stolen after her first day, a good day when she’d come in an hour under time.

How it all began

“I've always enjoyed being out on the water,” she said, adding that she and her brother once took a three-day canoe trip from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau on the Mississippi.

But while she has enjoyed the water and has always been athletic, most of her activity had been on solid land until, she said, she reached her 60s and her feet became arthritic.

“So no more running or walking activities,” Milfelt said.

She bicycled for a while. Then she bought her first kayak, a little 10-foot craft from Walmart.

“And I quickly realized that was not going to meet my needs,” she said. “It's kind of like when you buy cars. You buy a little smart car. And then you realize, well, wait a minute, I got friends who want to ride with me. Or I need a pickup truck. Different needs.”

When Milfelt saw the MR340 profiled on a St. Louis news station, she was intrigued. But she also knew she needed a better kayak, so she bought a 14-footer, a Tsunami 145, from the Kirkwood Alpine Shop (“Not very fast, but stable”).

She needed training and racing experience, so she paddled her kayak at places like Lake Seven Falls and her favorite lake, Council Bluff. She entered a few races, including the 50-mile Kansas City Shootout and a 27-mile Meramec Marathon.

“I enjoyed it, but I realized I should have gotten a bigger boat, because everybody else had bigger boats,” Milfelt said. “A longer boat and a narrower boat is faster than the shorter, wider boat.”

Feeling confident in the summer of 2019, she signed up for the MR340, the three-day, 340-mile journey that’s been done in as little as 36 hours and change.

“Well, that was the year they kept changing the date because of the flood, and eventually they just canceled the race,” she said. “Well, then, last year, the virus kicked in, and they gave us the option to opt out. Being over the age of 65, I just decided to opt out.

“So then 2021 rolled around, and I thought, ‘You know what, we had the flood, we had the plague. If the river catches fire, I'm going back to church.'”

Milfelt was ready. She convinced a friend to act as her ground crew, which she said is kind of tough, given the person follows the meandering Missouri by land and tries to be available to supply the kayaker with supplies, portage, and in the case of the MR340’s four days over 85 hours, rides to a hotel.

Milfelt said the floating was good that first leg of the MR340, and she checked in with her friend at different points throughout the day. She’d intended to make it as far as Miami, but instead, they called it at Waverly and made their way to the Holiday Inn in Columbia.

A friend steps in to help

To say the next morning was disappointing was an understatement.

“So I was like … Well. OK, it's gone,” Milfelt said. “I posted it on Facebook, just, you know, everybody posts their little stories and things. Well, eventually the comments went back and forth.

Her friend from Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center, for which Milfelt volunteers and sits on the board when she’s not working her other gig as a door screener at BJC Behavioral Health, was horrified.

“I cried when I saw her post. Patti is ONE OF A KIND!!!,” said Stephanie Roesslein on the GoFundMe page she created. “I know her from the Bonne Terre Senior Center where she helps EVERYONE!!! For the seniors who don’t drive Patti will drive to them to doctors’ appointments, deliver groceries. She is kind, considerate & just good people.”

Roesslein started a GoFundMe account.

Within 48 hours, 38 generous donors raised $2,350, $150 past the initial goal.

“Absolutely amazing!! Many thanks for all of the amazing support for Patti!!!! She is on the hunt for a new replacement,” Roesslein posted at the end of the fundraiser.

New kayak purchased

Milfelt’s back in training with her new Wilderness Tsunami 175 kayak, and she is setting her sights on next year’s MR340.

An artistic neighbor at Parkview Apartments has agreed to inscribe the names of all the GoFundMe donors on Milfelt’s kayak for the race next year.

“I told her, this is gonna be like NASCAR, I got sponsors,” she said.

Milfelt said anyone interested in kayaking can learn a lot by visiting https://missouririverwatertrail.org/ or https://rivermiles.com/.

She said a great, local float can be had by accessing the Leadwood access to the Big River and taking out at Bone Hole in Desloge, although she prefers Council Bluff Lake, which offers paddlers about a dozen miles of kayaking on a no-wake lake.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.